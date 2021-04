Strickland recorded his first hold in a win over the Royals on Monday, allowing two hits and recording a strikeout over a scoreless eighth inning.

Strickland worked around some trouble to get through his one frame, impressively getting 16 of his 20 pitches into the strike zone. The fireballing right-hander has demonstrated nearly impeccable control throughout his four appearances, as he now boasts an 8:1 K;BB.