Strickland signed with the Rays as a non-roster invitee on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Strickland owned a strong 2.91 ERA over his first five seasons in the league, but he hasn't been the same guy over the past two years. In 27.2 innings over that stretch (including just 3.1 last season), he owns a 5.86 ERA. The Rays have a well-earned reputation for getting the most out of their pitchers, but a 32-year-old signed to a minor-league deal isn't a good bet to move into a high-leverage role at any point if he does make the roster.