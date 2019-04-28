Rays' Hunter Wood: Activated and optioned
Hunter Wood was activated from the family medical emergency list and optioned to Triple-A Durham, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
Wood was originally placed on the paternity list last Sunday but remained away from the team to continue to care for his child. He has rejoined the team, but was optioned to Durham where he will continue to serve as bullpen depth for the club. He's pitched well in limited chances with the Rays, allowing no earned runs and striking out six in six innings of work.
