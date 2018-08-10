Wood allowed three runs in Thursday's two-inning start, yielding five hits and a walk while striking out just one in the 5-4 win over Baltimore. He took the no-decision.

Wood had been solid when opening games for Tampa Bay prior to Thursday, allowing just two runs in his previous five starts. He allowed a two-run triple to Joey Rickard before Austin Wynns knocked him in with a single in the second inning. Thankfully, Wood was able to force a double play to limit the damage in the inning. His season ERA is now at 4.07 across 24.1 frames this season.