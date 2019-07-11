Wood will be recalled from Triple-A Durham ahead of Friday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Wood has fared well in the major leagues this season, posting a 2.25 ERA and 1.17 WHIP with 20 punchouts across 24 innings, and he's set to get another shot with the Rays. Chaz Roe (elbow) and Jose Alvarado (oblique) were placed on the 10-day injured list in corresponding moves.