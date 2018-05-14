Rays' Hunter Wood: Brought back to majors
Wood was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Wood is back with the big club to offer a fresh bullpen arm after the team burned through four relievers during Sunday's 17-1 loss to the Orioles. He'll take the roster spot of Andrew Kittredge, who was sent back to the minors after allowing six runs without recording an out Sunday. The 24-year-old Wood, who owns a 3.86 ERA across 2.1 innings of work with the Rays this season, will likely work in middle innings during his time with the big club.
