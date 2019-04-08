Rays' Hunter Wood: Called up by Rays
Wood was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Monday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Wood threw 41 innings for the Rays last season, finishing with a 3.73 ERA. His 23.5 percent strikeout rate was slightly better than average, while his 10.1 percent walk rate was slightly worse. He could potentially be used as an opener (as he was on eight occasions last season) or as a multi-innings reliever.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 3
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of this weekend's action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal