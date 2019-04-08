Wood was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Monday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Wood threw 41 innings for the Rays last season, finishing with a 3.73 ERA. His 23.5 percent strikeout rate was slightly better than average, while his 10.1 percent walk rate was slightly worse. He could potentially be used as an opener (as he was on eight occasions last season) or as a multi-innings reliever.

