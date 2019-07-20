The Rays recalled Wood from Triple-A Durham on Saturday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Wood will enter the Tampa Bay bullpen as a replacement for Ryne Stanek, who was placed on the 10-day injured list with a sore right hip. Stanek has also frequently served as an opening pitcher for the Rays this season, so Wood could be tasked with filling in in that capacity as well. Wood has already made two of his prior 17 appearances with the Rays as an opener this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories