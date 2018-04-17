Wood was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Monday, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.

Wood will replace Chih-Wei Hu to have a fresh arm in the bullpen -- Hu tossed 2.2 innings Monday night and will likely need a few days off before he's available to throw again. Wood has appeared in four games thus far for the Rays' Triple-A affiliate, allowing one run on two hits and one walk while striking out 12 across six innings.