Rays' Hunter Wood: Called up to big leagues
Wood was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Monday, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.
Wood will replace Chih-Wei Hu to have a fresh arm in the bullpen -- Hu tossed 2.2 innings Monday night and will likely need a few days off before he's available to throw again. Wood has appeared in four games thus far for the Rays' Triple-A affiliate, allowing one run on two hits and one walk while striking out 12 across six innings.
