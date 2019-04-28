Wood (personal) could be back with the Rays for Sunday's series finale against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Wood had originally been projected for a Friday return, but ongoing family matters have delayed his availability. However, it appears the right-hander has the possibility of being in uniform and available out of the bullpen Sunday, with final word to come at some point before the 1:05pm EDT first pitch.

