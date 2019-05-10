Wood (shoulder) pitched in an extended spring game Friday and is set for one more rehab appearance before being activated, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Wood's next rehab outing is set to come Monday, but it's not fully clear if he'll pitch again at extended spring training or head out to a minor-league affiliate. The 25-year-old landed on the injured list May 2 with right shoulder soreness and appears as though he will require little more than the 10-day minimum before rejoining the Rays.