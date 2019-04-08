Wood threw three shutout innings, allowing three hits and striking out three with no walks in a save against the White Sox on Monday.

The 25-year-old was recalled just in time to join the Rays in Chicago on Monday, and he earned the unusual three-inning save during the 5-1 victory. Owners should expect the Rays to use Wood in this fashion or as an opener. He made 29 appearances, starting eight games, and posted a 1-1 record with a 3.73 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 41.0 innings last season.