Wood didn't factor into the decision, as he tossed two scoreless innings while allowing one hit and striking out five Thursday against Los Angeles.

Wood appeared sharp in his fourth opening performance of the 2018 campaign, recording a season-high five strikeouts. He's posted a 3.05 ERA and 1.35 WHIP with 26 strikeouts across 20.2 innings, and he should be deployed in mid-to-high leverage situations moving forward.