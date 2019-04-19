Rays' Hunter Wood: Fires two scoreless frames
Wood allowed two hits and a walk and struck out one over two shutout innings Thursday against the Orioles.
Wood's first appearances as an opener in 2019 went off without a hitch, although he did need 38 pitches to record the first six outs of the contest. The 25-year-old right-hander has yet to surrender a run this season over six innings and figures to be used as an opener again down the road, especially considering he opened eight games for the Rays in 2018.
