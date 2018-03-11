Rays' Hunter Wood: Headed back to minors
The Rays optioned Wood to minor-league camp Sunday, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.
The report doesn't specify what affiliate Wood will open the season with, but it's generally expected that he'll report to Triple-A Durham after finishing the 2017 campaign there. Over 53.1 innings with Durham, Wood compiled a 4.39 ERA and struck out 47 batters.
