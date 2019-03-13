Rays' Hunter Wood: Impressing in bullpen spot bid
Wood, who allowed an earned run on three hits and two walks over two innings in a 2-1 Grapefruit League win over the Blue Jays on Tuesday, owns a 1-0 record and 1.23 ERA across 7.1 spring innings.
Wood also collected half of his six spring strikeouts in Tuesday's solid outing, which served as the latest example of the strong case the right-hander has been making for himself in a bid for one of the team's final bullpen spots. Given the unique and interchangeable way that manager Kevin Cash began utilizing a bulk of his staff last season, the Rays particularly value versatility in their arms. To that end, Wood provided a good accounting of himself in 2018 in his first taste of extended major-league regular-season action. The 25-year-old appeared in 29 games, serving as a designated opener in eight of them and posting a 3.73 ERA and ringing up 42 strikeouts over 41 innings. However, control (4.0 BB/9) was especially a trouble spot that Wood will look to improve wherever he opens up the 2019 campaign.
