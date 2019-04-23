Rays' Hunter Wood: Not expected back by Wednesday
Wood (personal) isn't expected to be back with the team in time for Wednesday's game against the Royals, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Players are allotted three days to be away from the team while on the paternity list, so Wood will likely have to be moved to a different list, such as the family medical leave list, if he can't return by Wednesday, per Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE. It's unclear as to when he could be back in action at this time.
