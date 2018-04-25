Rays' Hunter Wood: Optioned to minors
Wood was optioned to the minors Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Wood made one relief appearance in his brief time with the Rays, allowing one run on four hits and a walk in 2.1 innings, striking out one batter. He was sent down to make room for Jonny Venters.
More News
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.