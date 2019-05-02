Wood was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a sore right shoulder, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Wood's shoulder issue likely cropped up during his one-out appearance in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Royals. According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, manager Kevin Cash said the team is hopeful Wood's injury is "not a major concern," but the 25-year-old will nonetheless head back to Tampa Bay for further evaluation. Casey Sadler was recalled from Triple-A Durham in a corresponding move.