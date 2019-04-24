The Rays transferred Wood (personal) from the paternity list to the family medical emergency list Wednesday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, Wood and his wife weren't expecting their daughter to arrive until May, but the baby was apparently born earlier than anticipated. Manager Kevin Cash relayed that Wood needed a few more days to attend to the newest member of his family, so moving the reliever to the family medical emergency list will help facilitate that. Per Topkin, Wood is expected to rejoin the team in Boston on Friday.