Rays' Hunter Wood: Sent to minors
Wood was optioned to Triple-A on Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Wood posted a 2.19 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 9:5 K:BB through 12.1 innings this spring, but it wasn't enough for him to beat out Emilio Pagan and Adam Kolarek for the team's final bullpen spot. The 25-year-old right-hander compiled a 3.73 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 41 innings in the majors last season, so he should be one of the first pitchers called upon when the Rays need a fresh reliever.
