Wood was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Friday.

Wood has pitched quite well for the Rays with a 2.33 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 17:5 K:BB, but he will nonetheless head back to Durham. The 25-year-old will likely make his way back to the majors at some point this season, while Casey Sadler takes his spot on the 25-man roster.

