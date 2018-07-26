Wood will serve as the Rays' opening pitcher for Thursday's game against the Orioles.

Wood will open a game for the second time in four days with the Rays lacking in rotation depth following the trade of Nathan Eovaldi and the shoulder injury to Blake Snell. Since Wood hasn't covered more than three innings in a game in the majors or minors this season and will be pitching on just three days' rest, don't expect him to work long Thursday before giving way to the bullpen.