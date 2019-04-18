Wood will serve as the opening pitcher Thursday against the Orioles, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Wood opened eight games for the Rays in 2018, but this will be his first such appearance this season. Ryan Yarbrough is a likely candidate to serve as the primary pitcher behind Wood. The 25-year-old has yet to allow a run over four innings since being promoted April 8.

