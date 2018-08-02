Wood will serve as the opener for Thursday's tilt against the Angels, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Wood is scheduled to make his third appearance as the opener in 2018. He owns a 3.38 ERA and 1.45 WHIP with 21 strikeouts over 18.2 innings, and he's not expected to work more than a few frames. Jalen Beeks will be called upon as the long reliever after Wood is lifted.