Wood worked around two hits with a pair of strikeouts across 1.2 scoreless innings Monday as the opener against the Royals.

Wood breezed through the first inning but allowed a pair of hitters to reach in the second before he was pulled with two outs. He threw 15 of 25 pitches for strikes before exiting with just his second scoreless outing over his last five. Wood continues to work in unconventional situations and hasn't posted particularly good overall numbers, limiting his fantasy value in most formats.