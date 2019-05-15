Rays' Hunter Wood: Strong as opener in rehab outing
Wood (shoulder) opened High-A Charlotte's win over Daytona on Monday and fired two scoreless innings in which he allowed a walk and recorded a strikeout.
The rehabbing reliever worked up to 32 pitches, 20 which found the strike zone. Wood was originally thought to be a candidate for activation following Monday's appearance, but Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports that manager Kevin Cash will sit with pitching coach Kyle Snyder and general manager Erik Neander this week to map out Wood's next step. "I heard [Monday's outing] went OK," Cash said. "I'm going to sit with Kyle and Erik, probably to talk about the next step with him going forward and whether he makes another [rehab appearance]. If he makes another one, whether it's in Port Charlotte or whether it's in Durham."
