Rays' Hunter Wood: Stumbles in latest appearance
Wood allowed an earned run on three hits over one inning in an 8-7 Grapefruit League loss to the Tigers on Saturday.
Wood continues battling Emilio Pagan and Adam Kolarek for the final bullpen spot, but he set himself back in the competition to a degree Saturday. Wood surrendered a solo home run to Miguel Cabrera and allowed a pair of singles to Jeimer Candelario and John Hicks during the frame as well. Manager Kevin Cash is expected to name the winner of the three-man competition for the relief role by the early part of the week.
