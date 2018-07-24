Wood allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out two across two innings as he didn't factor into the decision Monday against the Yankees.

The Rays elected to use Wood as an opener for the second time in 2018, and he was lifted in a 1-1 game after tossing 37 pitches. He's been an effective arm out of the bullpen this season, as he's posted a 2.93 ERA and 1.30 WHIP with 14 strikeouts over 15.1 innings. Wood should settle back into a bullpen role moving forward, although he may be called upon again at some point to serve as an opener before the season ends.