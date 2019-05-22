Wood (1-1) allowed one unearned run on two hits with three strikeouts and one walk across two innings while taking a loss against the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Leaving after two frames, Wood was on the hook for the loss, and the Rays never tied the game. Wood is now 1-1 despite having not allowed an earned run this season. He has opened one other game and picked up a win in relief. Wood also has a 1.07 WHIP and 10 strikeouts versus two walks in 9.1 innings this season.