Wood will serve as the opener for Monday's "bullpen day" game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 24-year-old has been effective in his limited opportunities this season, generating a 2.70 ERA and compiling 12 strikeouts over 13.2 innings. Monday's series opener versus the Yankees will mark Wood's second start of the season, with the first having come July 11 when he threw 22 pitches over a scoreless first inning against the Tigers.