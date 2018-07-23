Rays' Hunter Wood: To open Monday's game
Wood will serve as the opener for Monday's "bullpen day" game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The 24-year-old has been effective in his limited opportunities this season, generating a 2.70 ERA and compiling 12 strikeouts over 13.2 innings. Monday's series opener versus the Yankees will mark Wood's second start of the season, with the first having come July 11 when he threw 22 pitches over a scoreless first inning against the Tigers.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...