Rays' Hunter Wood: Will remain with big-league club
Clarifying an earlier transaction, Hunter wood has been reinstated from the family medical emergency list and will remain with the Rays Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
It was originally reported that Wood was reinstated and optioned to Triple-A Durham, however, he will remain with the big-league club. Wood has pitched well through six innings of work this season, allowing no earned runs and striking out six.
