Gibaut was designated for assignment by the Rays on Tuesday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Gibaut loses out on his 40-man roster spot with Matt Duffy (hamstring) activated from the 60-day injured list. His 32.7 percent strikeout rate in 10.1 frames for Triple-A Durham could generate some interest on the waiver wire, but it's come with a 20.4 percent walk rate.