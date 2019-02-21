Gibaut will be shut down a few weeks after a specialist determined the injury to be a mild lat strain Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The team is breathing a sigh of relief, as there were some thoughts the injury could've been worse. Gibaut doesn't have a great chance to break camp with the Rays if this issue lingers too deep into camp, but he could find his way to the majors at some point given the 2.09 ERA he posted in 56 innings at Triple-A Durham last season. A firmer return date will likely take shape as he ramps up his activity again.