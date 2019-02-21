Rays' Ian Gibaut: Diagnosed with mild lat strain
Gibaut will be shut down a few weeks after a specialist determined the injury to be a mild lat strain Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The team is breathing a sigh of relief, as there were some thoughts the injury could've been worse. Gibaut doesn't have a great chance to break camp with the Rays if this issue lingers too deep into camp, but he could find his way to the majors at some point given the 2.09 ERA he posted in 56 innings at Triple-A Durham last season. A firmer return date will likely take shape as he ramps up his activity again.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball 2019 rankings and busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
Does a new team matter?
Does the lineup around a player really matter for Fantasy? We dive into the numbers
-
Why Adalberto Mondesi is must-have
Adalberto Mondesi is shaping up to be one of the most controversial players of 2019, but Scott...
-
Fantasy baseball prospects, shortstop
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
15-team Rotisserie mock draft
The 15-team format is becoming more common in high-stakes games like NFBC. so Scott White and...
-
Machado imperfect Fantasy fit as Padre
Manny Machado finally gets his huge contract, and it might prove to be a big win for the Padres...