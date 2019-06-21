Gibaut allowed two runs on two hits and a hit batsman in one inning against Pawtucket on Thursday. He struck out three batters.

The earned runs were the first Gibaut has given up through six total appearances this season -- Palm Beach hung a six-spot on the righty while he was rehabbing a lat injury with High-A Charlotte, but none of those were earned. His first three appearances back with Triple-A Durham were spotless outside of one walk issued. Gibaut is on the Rays' 40-man roster and could get his first major-league callup later this season when the team needs a fresh bullpen arm or two.