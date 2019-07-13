Rays' Ian Gibaut: Optioned back to Triple-A
Gibaut was sent back to Triple-A Durham, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
It was a brief appearance for Gibaut, who was called up just days before the All-Star break. In just two innings of work against the Orioles on Friday, the 25-year-old gave up two earned runs on one hit with two strikeouts and two walks. He will now be sent back down to Triple-A, where he has logged a 1.93 ERA with 16 strikeouts over just 9.1 innings. The Rays activated first baseman Ji-Man Choi (left ankle) from the injured list in a corresponding move.
