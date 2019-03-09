Rays' Ian Gibaut: Sent to minors camp
The Rays optioned Gibaut (lat) to their minor-league camp Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Gibaut's slim chance of cracking the Rays' Opening Day bullpen effectively ended when he was diagnosed with a mild lat strain early in camp. The right-hander has yet to resume throwing and could open the 2019 campaign on Triple-A Durham's injured list.
