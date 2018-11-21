Rays' Ian Gibaut: Shielded from Rule 5 draft

Gibaut was added to the 40-man roster Tuesday, Juan Toribio of The Athletic reports.

Gibaut was protected from the Rule 5 draft after putting together a solid season on the hill with Triple-A Durham. He recorded a 2.09 ERA with a 75:21 K:BB through 56 frames and could certainly find himself competing for a roster spot come spring training.

Our Latest Stories