Rays' Ian Gibaut: Suffers minor shoulder injury
Gibaut tweaked his right lat early in camp, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Gibaut will see a doctor, though the Rays don't believe the issue to be a serious one. The 25-year-old was shielded from the Rule 5 draft over the offseason and is a candidate to make his debut at some point this year after recording a 2.09 ERA in 56 innings of relief for Triple-A Durham last season.
