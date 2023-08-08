Seymour (elbow) allowed two hits and two walks while striking out two over 3.1 scoreless innings Thursday against Single-A Kannapolis. He didn't factor into the decision.

Seymour has been working his way back from Tommy John surgery, and after making a handful of rehab appearances, he was officially activated from the injured list and assigned to Single-A Charleston. The 24-year-old worked his way to Triple-A Durham during the 2021 campaign (no runs allowed and nine strikeouts over 10 frames) and was stationed at Double-A Montgomery in 2022 before suffering a season-ending elbow injury. Given the nature of Seymour's injury, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the organization monitor his innings closely throughout the remainder of the minor-league season.