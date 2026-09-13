Seymour didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Astros, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out 10.

Seymour flooded the zone Saturday, pouring in 58 of his 79 pitches for strikes in a strong start. The southpaw tends to get hurt by the long ball, as he's served up at least one home run in seven of his last eight outings, but he's fanned at least seven on six occasions during that span. He'll bring a 4.27 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 150:34 K:BB over 122.1 innings into his next scheduled appearance against the division-rival Red Sox.