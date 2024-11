The Rays selected Seymour's contract from Triple-A Durham on Monday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.

By adding Seymour to the 40-man roster now, the Rays will shield him from the Rule 5 Draft. Seymour, who turns 26 in December, held a 2.35 ERA and 162:41 K:BB over 145.1 innings between Double-A Montgomery and Durham in 2024.