The Rays recalled Seymour from Triple-A Durham on Thursday.

Tampa Bay had optioned the lefty to Durham on Wednesday, but Seymour will rejoin the big club just one day later to take over the 26-man active roster spot that had belonged to right-hander Zack Littell, who was traded to the Reds. Seymour has worked exclusively in relief over his seven appearances with the Rays, but he's made 15 starts at Triple-A this season and could be an option to join the big-league rotation if Tampa Bay isn't yet ready to call right-hander Taj Bradley back up from Durham to replace Littell.