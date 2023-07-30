Paredes went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a solo home run in Saturday's loss against the Astros.

Paredes clobbered his 19th and 20th long balls of the season Saturday, tagging Hunter Brown and Rafael Montero for homers throughout the contest. The outing broke Paredes out of a mini-slump after entering the contest 1-for-12 (.083) over his last four games. With both of Saturday's homers coming off right-handed pitching, Paredes further solidified his reverse splits, slashing .261/.367/.535 with a .274 ISO versus righties while slashing .246/.342/.420 with a .174 ISO against lefties.