Paredes will start at first base and bat third in Monday's game against the Angels, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

He'll pick up his fourth consecutive start Monday after going 2-for-11 with two doubles and a run over the final three contests of the Rays' weekend series with the Royals. The righty-hitting Paredes should be a fixture in the lineup against southpaws moving forward, but his opportunities versus same-handed pitching will likely be more sporadic. He'll be spelling the lefty-hitting Ji-Man Choi in the lineup Monday with southpaw Tucker Davidson taking the hill for Anaheim.