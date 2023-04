Paredes went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an addition run scored in a 6-2 win against Washington on Monday.

Paredes recorded his first homer of the campaign in the fourth inning, swatting a 404-foot solo shot to left field. He added a leadoff single in the ninth and came around to score Tampa Bay's final run of the contest. Paredes has gotten at least one hit in three of his four contests so far this season and is slashing .308/.308/.538 with three runs and a pair of RBI.