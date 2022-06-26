Paredes went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and three RBI in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Pirates.

Paredes singled in the bottom of the sixth before launching a solo homer off Chase De Jong in the bottom of the eighth frame. He later delivered a walkoff two-run single in the bottom of the ninth inning, giving the Rays the 6-5 victory. The long ball was the 23-year-old's 10th of the season and he has now gone deep in three straight games, delivering five homers and eight RBI over those contests. Paredes is now batting .232 with 10 home runs, 20 RBI and 17 runs over 95 at-bats in 33 games this year.