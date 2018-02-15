Rays' J.D. Martin: Inks minor-league deal with Tampa Bay
Martin signed a minor-league contract with the Rays on Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Martin has made 24 career starts in the majors, with all coming in 2009 and 2010 with the Nationals. The 35-year-old has since been kicking around various level of Washington's farm system over the last two years to little success, so he elected to convert to a knuckleball pitcher during the offseason in an attempt to earn one more shot in the big leagues. Look for Martin to open the season in the lower levels of the Rays' farm system while he gets acclimated with the new pitch mechanics.
-
Should you believe in Merrifield?
Whit Merrifield caught Fantasy Baseball owners by surprise last year, so the default response...
-
Will humidor ruin best D-Backs?
The Diamondbacks will store their baseballs in a humidor this season, following in the Rockies'...
-
Pitching debate: Who'll join Big 4?
Has the elite top four starting pitcher group changed in Fantasy? Our baseball writers look...
-
Podcast: Talking players we love
We’re talking players we love on Valentine’s Day, plus we break down how a humidor will impact...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball: biggest busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Starling Marte, Kyle Hendricks...
-
10-team 5x5 Rotisserie mock draft
Scott White and company take a walk on the shallower side in their latest mock draft, dividing...