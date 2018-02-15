Martin signed a minor-league contract with the Rays on Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Martin has made 24 career starts in the majors, with all coming in 2009 and 2010 with the Nationals. The 35-year-old has since been kicking around various level of Washington's farm system over the last two years to little success, so he elected to convert to a knuckleball pitcher during the offseason in an attempt to earn one more shot in the big leagues. Look for Martin to open the season in the lower levels of the Rays' farm system while he gets acclimated with the new pitch mechanics.