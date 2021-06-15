Feyereisen (3-2) picked up the win Monday, striking out two over two perfect innings of relief in a 5-2 victory over the White Sox.

An early exit for Tyler Glasnow (elbow) put the win up for grabs, and Feyereisen was judged to be the most effective of Tampa Bay's relievers by the official scorer after shutting down Chicago in the sixth and seventh frames. The 28-year-old has yet to see a save opportunity in June, but he's racked up two wins and two holds and hasn't allowed a run in 5.2 innings despite a shaky 5:8 K:BB.