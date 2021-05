Feyereisen earned the save Sunday against the Blue Jays after tossing a scoreless ninth inning, giving up a hit and fanning two.

Feyereisen had gone 0-for-2 in save opportunities this season, though both came when he was still a member of the Brewers. The Rays have a well-earned reputation for getting the most out of previously unheralded pitchers and Feyereisen has responded well since getting traded last week, as he has tossed two scoreless innings with three strikeouts after changing teams.